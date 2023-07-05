One person was killed while three others were injured in an elephant attack in Udalguri district of Assam on June 5.

The incident took place at around 4:30 am in North Dimakuchi village of Bhergaon Tehsi.

The incident occurred when a wild elephant got into the house of a man Bhupen Vaishya at Bagantari and caused havoc in the village, triggering panic among locals.

During the ordeal, an elderly man identified as 80-year-old Suren Baishya was killed.

The wild tusker also attacked three persons, Vonti Baishya (42), daughter-in-law of Suren Baishya, and grandson Chandan Baishya alias Suman (22), who suffered grievous injury.

However, the injured were immediately shifted to Udalguri Civil Hospital in critical condition with the help of locals.

The Indo-Bhutan border villages in Udalguri district continue to be affected by human-animal conflict

The wild elephants, which come down from the reserve forest along the Indo-Bhutan border area, continue to create terror and trample humans creating fear and panic among the border populace.

It needs to be mentioned that more than 10 people have been killed in different parts of Udalguri this year while 6/7 wild elephants have also died due to various reasons.

However, locals have demanded the families of the deceased be compensated for the loss and urged the government and the divisional authorities to stop the menace of elephants and people at the earliest.

Also Read: Assam: Man-elephant conflict continues unabated, couple killed by wild elephant herd in Chaygaon