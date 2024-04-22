A tragic incident unfolded in Borbila village of Mankachar as one-year-old Arshad Ali, son of Mashidul Islam lost his life after falling into a pond on Sunday evening. Despite the family's swift action in rushing the child to Hatsingimari district hospital, doctors pronounced him brought dead upon arrival.

Following the heartbreaking turn of events, authorities swung into action. The Kalapani police accompanied by a magistrate, conducted a preliminary inquiry at the hospital. Subsequently, the child's body was transferred to Dhubri in the early hours of the following day for post-mortem examination.

The precise circumstances leading to the child's fall into the water remain under investigation