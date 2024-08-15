Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Cachar has allocated Rs 13.56 crore towards the establishment of a state-of-the-art burn ward at Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH), aiming to boost the healthcare infrastructure of the Barak Valley.

The initiative, a part of ONGC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on August 14 between ONGC, ONGC Foundation, and SMCH.

The new burn ward, which will span 11,000 square feet, is designed to accommodate 30 beds, including 10 specialised ICU beds. The facility will be constructed in a G+2 structure, with the project set to be executed in phases over the next two years, which, once operational will provide advanced care for burn patients.

The MoA signing ceremony was held at the ONGC conference hall in the presence of Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of SMCH, and Vipul Gohai, ONGC Asset Manager, alongside senior officials from both ONGC and SMCH. The event coincided with the celebration of ONGC’s 69th Foundation Day, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Dr. Bhaskar Gupta highlighted the urgent need for such a specialised unit, pointing, "The establishment of this burn ward will drastically improve the quality of care available to burn victims in the Barak Valley. Advanced treatment options will now be accessible locally, which is a monumental step forward for our medical facilities."

Echoing this sentiment, Vipul Gohai expressed pride in launching this crucial project, which he described as a "historic step in ONGC's enduring commitment to the welfare of the community." He also pointed to ONGC's recent Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Srikona unit as a testament to the organization's legacy of community-centric initiatives.

Among the attendees were Dr. Bhaskar Debnath, Deputy Superintendent of SMCH; Dr. Pradipta Roy Choudhury, TPC Committee Chairman; Dr. D. Sinha, HOD of Surgery; and Dr. Bikash Sandilya, Additional Superintendent, all of whom expressed their support and anticipation for the project.

The construction of the burn ward is set to commence following the tendering process on the GEM portal, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for healthcare services at SMCH.