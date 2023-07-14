An oil pipeline leak incident shook Assam's Sivasagar district on July 14. Although there haven't been any casualties recorded as of yet, possible road damage is causing more and more anxiety.

The incident of the oil pipeline burst in Kharagarh Ali has created a huge sensation in the area as the leaking of oil has been going on since morning.

However, sources claimed that ONGC authorities have threatened the lives of the people by supplying oil with very old pipes.

Local people are furious at the authorities for not taking any permanent measures. "These pipes are creating havoc in our area for over a month. There were lots of pipe burst incidents in our locality due to its poor quality. Four days ago, leaking oil from this pipe caused extensive damage to a family as their home was covered in oil", one local said.