An incident of crude oil spillage from an oil-bearing pipeline was reported in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday morning, July 8.

A pipe belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reportedly burst on Friday night, July 7 following which crude oil started leaking creating panic among the residents.

The incident was reported from Khoragor Chariali in the Sibsagar district.

The incident has concerned the locals with them alleging that the oil leak was a result of a weak pipeline being installed by the ONGC.



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Speaking to the media, one of the locals said, "This the result of poor maintenance, the company keeps on repairing the old pipes hence such incident is taking place...this is not the first time from 20218 I have seen at least 20-25 incidence of pipeline burst."

In the meanwhile, ONGC officials were informed about the incident who arrived at the spot and repaired the pipeline.

Locals have demanded that the company install a new pipeline to avert such mishappenings in the future.