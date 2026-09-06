Assam: ONGC pipeline develops fresh leak in Sivasagar, oil and gas escape into farmland

Oil and gas reportedly continue to leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline in an agricultural field at Bhakat Bhajani village under Silakuti Mouza in Assam’s Sivasagar district, with the latest incident raising fresh concerns among local residents.

According to an initial report, the leakage has continued for around one month and 19 days at the site. The recurring leak has reportedly affected an agricultural area, prompting residents to raise concerns over the condition of the pipeline and the response to the earlier incident.

Locals said a similar leakage had been reported from the same location previously. Following media reports, the damaged section of the pipeline was temporarily repaired, after which the leakage was brought under control.

However, residents have now alleged that oil and gas have started escaping from the pipeline again, with the discharge continuing in the agricultural field.

The repeated leakage has led to concerns among people living in the area, particularly over the possible impact on agricultural land and the surrounding environment.

Residents have alleged that the recurrence could be linked to the age of the pipeline and what they described as negligence in its maintenance. They have urged ONGC to undertake a permanent repair of the damaged section and inspect the pipeline to prevent further leakage.

The latest incident has also renewed calls for authorities and the concerned agency to ensure that ageing or damaged pipeline infrastructure in the area is properly maintained and repaired.