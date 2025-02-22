The increasing menace of drug abuse in the Fancy Bazar-Lakhtokia area of Guwahati has raised serious health concerns, with individuals openly injecting drugs near the railway tracks.

Reports indicate that a section of drug users is frequently seen administering narcotics using syringes in public spaces.

The unchecked consumption of drugs has contributed to a surge in infectious diseases across the state, with a significant rise in cases of HIV/AIDS.

Experts warn that if the situation remains unaddressed, it could pose severe public health risks. Authorities are being urged to take stringent measures to curb the spread of drug abuse and its associated health hazards.





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