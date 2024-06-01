Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced via a post on microblogging site X that students interested in pursuing 3-year Diploma courses in Engineering and Technology for the 2024-25 session can now apply online. The applications can be submitted through the official Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) portals: dte.assam.gov.in or dte-assamadm.samarth.ac.in.

Educational Notice for Diploma Admissions

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has invited online applications from permanent residents of Assam and candidates applying under the Central Government Employees quota. The registration process is for admission into 3-year Diploma courses in Engineering and Technology at state government polytechnics, excluding the Modern Office Management course of PCPS GP, for the academic session 2024-25. The advertisement for the Modern Office Management course will be released at a later date.

Application Process

Candidates can apply online by visiting the DTE Assam website and clicking on the "Polytechnic Admission 2024-25" link. The online registration portal will be open from 4:00 PM on June 1, 2024, to June 15, 2024. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed the HSLC or an equivalent examination in a single sitting, with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects. They must also have passed both Theory and Practical examinations in these subjects. The minimum required average percentage in Mathematics and Science varies by caste/category:

General & OBC/MOBC: 40%

Scheduled Caste: 35%

Scheduled Tribe: 33%

Ph/PwD: As per the candidate's own caste/category

The maximum age limits as of December 31, 2024, are:

General & OBC/MOBC: 20 years 6 months

Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe: 23 years 6 months

Ph/PwD: 25 years 6 months

Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the Information Brochure available on the DTE Assam website before filling out the online application form. For assistance, candidates may visit their nearest Polytechnic or Institution under the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam. They can also contact the help center via email at dteassampolytechnicadm@gmail.com or by phone at 0361-4077528.

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300, plus applicable bank charges, is required for the counseling and admission process. Payment details are available on the online portal.

Important Dates

Online form fill-up starts: June 1, 2024

Online form fill-up closes: June 15, 2024

Declaration of Merit List: To be announced

Document Requirements

Candidates must have a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), Caste Certificate, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate, and valid EWS certificate ready for admission. Further details can be found on the DTE Assam website.