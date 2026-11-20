The Assam government has invited applications for the Assam State MSME Excellence Awards 2026–27, offering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) an opportunity to receive state-level recognition for their achievements across 15 award categories.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the initiative in a post on X on November 20, encouraging eligible enterprises to showcase their innovation, efficiency and performance.

The awards are a joint initiative of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, and the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department of the Assam government.

The Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (ASIDC) and the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Assam, are inviting applications from eligible enterprises. Each award will comprise a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize.

To qualify, applicants must be permanent residents of Assam and operate micro, small or medium enterprises registered on the Udyam portal.

The last date for submitting applications is November 30, 2026. Applicants must complete the application form, attach the required documents and submit them to their nearest District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC).

The initiative aims to recognise excellence among MSMEs in the state and provide a platform for enterprises to highlight their contributions and achievements.