The Assam Chief Minister's Office announced today that applications are now open for the 2024 Anundoram Barooah Cash Award.

This annual award aims to recognise and encourage academic excellence among students in the state.

Eligible candidates must have scored 75% or above in the 2024 High School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The award serves as a financial incentive for top-performing students.

Interested students can submit their applications online through the official portal: https://bidyarthi.co.in/arbas/login

The CMO's tweet emphasised the importance of timely submissions, setting the application deadline for July 25, 2024.

For further details and updates, applicants are advised to regularly check the official website.