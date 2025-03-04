The Assam Cabinet has introduced a comprehensive strategy to empower unemployed engineers in the state's construction industry. Under a groundbreaking decision, graduate and diploma engineers from Assam will now have unprecedented opportunities to participate in state construction projects.

The new pre-qualification criteria in the Public Works Department's standard bidding document dramatically transform career prospects for young technical professionals.

Engineers can now bid individually if they possess a net worth of 35 per cent, combining 10 per cent credit facility and 25 per cent minimum investment calculated against NIT value. For those lacking the full financial credentials, a flexible approach allows them to form Special Joint Ventures (SJV) with eligible financial partners.

Registered unemployed engineers will now be exempt from minimum contractor registration criteria, enabling them to participate directly in bidding processes.

The policy goes beyond mere documentation, offering practical avenues for technical deployment. Engineers can now engage in major construction equipment arrangements, deploying their technical expertise in contractual work and creating meaningful career pathways.