‘Rhino Shakti’ Operational Logistic Seminar was conducted at Narangi Military Station on December 2-3, aiming to have a coordinated approach between various civil and military stake holders to facilitate creation and optimal utilisation of infrastructure and expertise to achieve mutual objectives.

The two days seminar provided contextual inputs on multi use, cost effective, efficient, resilient and sustainable efforts along the border areas and was also available for viewing to a larger audience in the various formation headquarters across the country over the Hybrid Mode.

The seminar focuses on harnessing national initiatives and global best practices thereby enhancing real time informed decision making by military stakeholder for furtherance of national objectives.

The seminar also laid emphasis on the development of operational logistic infrastructure along the border areas, triservice logistic integration, implementation of advance technology for predictive modeling of military logistic operations thereby aiding the formulation of future joint logistic strategies.

It was aimed at synergising the efforts of civil and military stakeholders to augment the military logistic capability.

The seminar also focused on bridging of strategic gaps with special emphasis on building a robust framework of collaboration between civil and military stakeholders while accentuating on dual use infrastructure, connectivity & survivability to enhance logistic capability & ensuring swift, efficient and cost effective responses to national security challenges.

Eminent serving and retired speakers from the Army including speakers from Operational Logistics Directorate, IDS, USI, Academia, Industry as also from Niti Aayog, North Eastern Railways, NEEPCO, NEC and renowned Media House spoke on the diverse subjects having implications over long term security and logistic sustenance in the region.