A large quantity of Opium was seized in a narcotics control bureau operation at Rangajan in Golaghat on November 16.

The NCB team also arrested three suppliers along with the Opium that was cleverly concealed inside the seat of a luxury vehicle.

The detainees are Gurdeep Mann, Babu Singh and Balraj Singh, however, four are still absconding.

The Swift VXI vehicle number AS01-AD-8182 was on its way to Numaligarh from Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district when a team of Narcotics Control Bureau from Guwahati blocked and raided.

During the search, the raiding team managed to seize about one kilogram of opium hidden under the seat of the vehicle.

According to police sources, the market value of the seized Opium is over rupees eight lakh.

It is learnt that Gurdeep man, who had bought it from Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district and took the opium to Numaligarh.

The three detainees are currently being interrogated by the NCB team at Golaghat police station.