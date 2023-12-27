The opposition alliance in Assam today held a crucial meeting at Chapaguri in Chirang district where Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah held meeting with Assam TMC president Ripun Borah and Raijor Dal party leader Akhil Gogoi, among others.

The meeting was held at the Cygnet hotel, where Borah held one-to-one meetings with each opposition leader and took stock of their demands and the seats which they are hoping for to field their candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Later Bhupen Borah told the media that he held one-to-one meetings with all the opposition leaders and the vibe is quite encouraging. He also said that around Magh Bihu they would be able to make some announcements regarding their alliance and seat sharing.

"We held one-to-one discussions with them. They told us the stand of their respective parties regarding constituencies. And we from the Congress party also frankly talked of the issues where we can have a consensus and also on those issues there can be differences. The day's experience has given me the feel that the opposition unity will become stronger now. And we are hopeful that around Bihu we would be able to take a decision and make it public," said Borah.

Meanwhile, speaking about the meeting, Assam TMC chief Ripun Borah said that they are putting their claim on four Lok Sabha seats and are hopeful that they would get to field their candidates in them.

"Today we held a first round talk. There can be decision at this stage. Opinions were taken from each side today. We have sought the constituencies of Karimganj, Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur. Whether we get it or not is a different thing, but we have asked for them. And we should get them. This thing will be finalised in the talk with our leader Mamata Banerjee in the INDIA bloc meetings. We have told our leader that we have a chance at four seats. She will fight for us there," said Ripun Borah.

On the other hand, Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi was also part of the meetings today. Speaking about the meeting, Gogoi said that it has been decided that each party will field one candidate in each seat without any clash. He also made it clear that Raijor Dal will not be contesting in the Lok Sabha polls this time.

"Everybody has agreed that one party would field their candidate from each seat. There will be no clash between us. Everybody gave their proposals regarding seats. In about a week we will be able to sum it up. The Raijor Dal will not be contesting in the polls this time," said Akhil Gogoi.