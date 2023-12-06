The Congress led opposition alliance is holding a meeting in Guwahati. The meeting comes on the heels of the results of the elections of the five states, where Congress faced defeat in four states.

The Congress and its allies are taking part in the meeting which is being held at Hotel Gateway Grandeur in Guwahati. Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is however not present at the meeting.

The meeting is reportedly seeing deliberations on the results of the polls of the five states and is also strategising in combating the BJP juggernaut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.