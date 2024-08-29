A delegation of the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) on August 29 submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu demanding the dismissal of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

They alleged that he has failed to maintain law and order and has incited division among communities through his statements.

The memorandum was submitted to the President through Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan.

The opposition parties, led by Congress Lok Sabha MP Pardyut Bordoloi and the forum's general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, claimed that over the past two years, the CM has made a series of provocative statements targeting the Muslim community.

They also cited a Gauhati High Court reprimand of the state government for demolishing the houses of Muslim families in Batadrava and ordered compensation for them.

The opposition alleged that after the rape of a young girl in Dhing, Nagaon district, the CM tried to incite communal tension by targeting the Muslim community, leading to attacks on some people belonging to religious minorities in Sivasagar by BJP leaders and workers.



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Regarding law and order, the opposition leaders stated that encounter deaths by police are the highest in the state, according to a Centre's report presented in Parliament. They claimed that killings, dacoities, rape, and murder are regular occurrences during Sarma's rule.

Additionally, the opposition mentioned that on Independence Day this year, ULFA(I) planted bombs in several locations, with the police only becoming aware of the threat after the outfit revealed it through an email.

UOFA also claimed that during BJP rule from 2016-23, 17,657 rape cases were registered, according to government records. They noted that in the last seven months, 580 new rape cases were reported, with 15 incidents occurring in August alone.

The opposition parties also alleged unprecedented levels of corruption involving the Chief Minister and his family, with various media reports revealing a list of illegal properties both within the country and abroad.

The opposition alleged that the Chief Minister has compromised his oath of office, violated the Constitution by creating hatred among different communities, failed to provide security to citizens, and indulged in rampant corruption.

Besides Bordoloi and Gogoi, the memorandum was signed by state Congress president Bhupen Borah, leader of the opposition in state assembly Debabrata Saikia, Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, CPI(M)'s Isfaqur Rahman, Raijor Dal's Russel Dal and others.