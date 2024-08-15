The opposition has demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the seizure of 'bomb-like substances' from at least eight locations.

This comes after the banned ULFA (I) claimed to have planted 24 bombs across the state. Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah criticised the BJP-led government for failing to maintain security and development.

"Assam's descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM @HimantaBiswa's obsession with 'jihad' rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development," Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said in a post on X.



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Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi also condemned ULFA (I)'s actions and questioned the state’s security measures.

"It is strange that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his police had no clue about the bombs. Our only demand is CM-cum-Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must resign immediately for failing to provide a secure environment in the state," he added.

Gogoi said that the bombs did not explode at the mercy of ULFA (I) only and it proved that any group can plant bombs at any place across the state to kill people.

"There is no existence of police and law and order. The Assam government has totally failed," the MLA said.

In response, CM Sarma urged ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua to engage in dialogue, emphasising the importance of maintaining a conducive environment for investment in Assam.

Police continue to investigate the seized materials.