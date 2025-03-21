Opposition MLAs have demanded a condemnation motion in the Assam Assembly against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi over his remark referring to Dhubri district as a 'mini Bangladesh'.

The demand for the condemnation motion was raised on Friday, March 21, by leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress.

"He has insulted the entire state of Assam. How can we tolerate it? The assembly must adopt a condemnation motion against him," Saikia said.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi stirred a political controversy in the Rajya Sabha by referring to Assam’s Dhubri as a "mini Bangladesh." His statement came while addressing concerns over voter duplication and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Trivedi remarked, “The opposition always speaks about voter duplication, but before that, they must clarify the issue of citizen duplication. Why don’t they agree to NRC? The issue will be resolved. When they claim doubts over voters, then why not NRC?”

He further linked the issue to the recent Lok Sabha elections, where Congress leader Rakibul Hussain secured a massive victory from Dhubri, winning by over 10 lakh votes.

“Our colleagues from Assam call Dhubri a mini-Bangladesh, and that is why NRC is not being conducted. But they will still raise concerns over voter duplication,” Trivedi added.