Legislators from the opposition on March 10 disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the Assembly over a dog meat-eating remark by the Maharashtra MLA.

Following the uproar, Kataria had to stop his speech to 15 minutes on the First day of the budget session, as the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken against the legislator.

A few days back, Maharastra MLA, Bachchu Kadu had proposed in the Maharashtra Assembly that stray dogs should be sent to Assam to control their rising population, as they are consumed by locals in the northeastern state.

As Kataria began to speak, the Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha raised the matter, and Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi also opined that the issue should have been in the governor’s speech.

Due to uproar, Kataria concluded his speech barely halfway into it.