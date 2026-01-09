Assam opposition files police complaint against BJP leaders over voter roll deletions

Assam opposition parties on January 9 filed a police complaint alleging a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove names from the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and CPI(ML)L submitted a joint complaint at Dispur Police Station, naming state BJP president Dilip Saikia and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal. The parties alleged that Saikia had entrusted Singhal with the task of facilitating the deletion of voters’ names in 60 legislative assembly constituencies.

The complaint comes at a time when a Special Revision of electoral rolls is underway in Assam, with the final list scheduled to be published on February 10. Assembly elections are expected to be held in March–April.

According to the opposition, Saikia “instructed the BJP MLAs to take necessary steps for deletion [of] names in 60 LACs” during a Zoom meeting held on January 4, 2026, and specifically assigned Singhal to oversee the exercise. The parties alleged this was an “evil design” aimed at deleting the names of supporters of opposition parties.

Calling it a “larger conspiracy to delete the names of large numbers of genuine voters”, the complainants urged the police to secure the video footage of the alleged meeting, saying it “contains crucial evidence”.

The complaint sought registration of a case under relevant penal provisions and action against those involved “to save democracy”.

A police officer said the complaint has been received and is being examined.