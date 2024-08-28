The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, along with several opposition parties, has filed a formal complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of promoting enmity between different religious and racial groups in the state. The FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station on Wednesday.

The opposition alliance, which includes the Assam Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, CPI, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress, and CPI(ML), has alleged that the Chief Minister's recent statements and actions have incited communal tensions.

The FIR highlights a series of incidents where Sarma is accused of making provocative remarks, particularly targeting the Muslim community. The most recent instance mentioned occurred during a press conference on August 23, 2024, where Sarma allegedly made unfounded claims about members of a particular community deliberately engaging in behavior intended to force others to vacate certain areas.

The opposition parties argue that such statements have led to violent incidents in the state, including attacks on religious minorities in Sivasagar by BJP workers. The FIR also accuses Sarma of conspiring with other BJP leaders to create a riot-like situation in Assam for political gain.

The Congress, represented by its President Bhupen Kumar Borah and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, has urged the police to register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and to take immediate action against the Chief Minister and his associates to prevent further unrest in the state.

The allegations come at a time when Assam is already witnessing widespread anger and protests over a recent rape case in Dhing. The opposition's move to file an FIR against the state's top political leader marks a significant escalation in the political tension within Assam. The response from the ruling party and the state administration to these accusations remains to be seen.