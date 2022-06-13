On Monday, the situation outside Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati, Assam, became tense, with the police detaining many opposition leaders.

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia and president of Assam Congress unit, " target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="content">Bhupen Kumar Borah , Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Jakir Hussain Sikdar were detained by the police.

"The BJP government is attempting to destroy democracy and Dr. Himanta Biswah Sharma is granting the Police department an open license in order to destroy democratic liberties. We went to the ED office today for a meeting and while having a peaceful demonstration near Bhagaghar flyover, we were detained" Debabrata Saikia said.

He further stated, that on the basis of a fabricated case, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi were summoned to the ED headquarters.

"The aforementioned cash was rejected by the court in 2015, and no money transaction source was found in that instance. If an illegal transaction is found, the ED should usually file a case, the BJP government has attempted to intimidate the country with this measure", he said.

According to reports, police had barricaded an area as protests were scheduled to take place today.