Opposition leaders in Assam have come together to forge a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite initial disagreements during a crucial meeting held in Sonapur on Saturday, March 1.

The meeting witnessed heated debates and moments of tension, with senior Congress leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi even walking out in apparent frustration. However, by the end of the discussions, leaders deemed the meeting a success, emphasizing that internal debates are an integral part of democracy.

“This is our first step towards success. All opposition parties have agreed to unite against the BJP. Arguments and counterarguments are natural in a democratic setup,” said Asom Sonmilito Morcha President Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Former Director General of Police and noted intellectual Harekrishna Deka acknowledged the initial conflicts but confirmed that a consensus was reached to establish the Opposition Unity Forum to challenge the ruling party.

The meeting was spearheaded by Dr. Hiren Gohain, who, despite being absent, addressed the leaders via telephone from Delhi. Reports suggest that tensions flared when MP Bordoloi advised Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi to exercise caution while making media statements. This reportedly provoked a strong reaction from Gogoi, leading to a verbal exchange targeting the Congress.

Despite these differences, the opposition leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a collective fight against the BJP, marking a pivotal moment in Assam’s political landscape.