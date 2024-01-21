During Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah faced a violent attack leading to strong condemnations from opposition parties Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi expressed deep concern over the incident, labeling it an assault on democracy. "This is the worst example of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government's jangalism and hitlerism," he stated. Gogoi stated the need to uproot such fascism through political means, urging the people of Assam to reject such actions.

The party leaders demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack and called for a public apology from the Chief Minister of Assam. The party insisted that failure to bring the culprits to justice would signify a dark day in the political life of Assam.

Simultaneously, Assam Jatiya Parishad condemned the attack on Bhupen Bora. Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan issued a joint statement, placing the responsibility on the state government to facilitate Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

The statement highlighted the unfortunate incident in Jamugurihat, where BJP workers allegedly attempted to disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra path and physically attacked Bhupen Borah. The Assam Jatiya Parishad called for the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the assault.

"It is the responsibility of the state government to streamline the journey of Rahul Gandhi, but instead, we have witnessed desperate efforts to obstruct the yatra," stated Gogoi and Bhuyan. The party demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and action against those responsible.