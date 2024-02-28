The opposition alliance in Assam, consisting of 16 parties, is going to submit a memorandum to the Governor Gulab Chand Kataria regarding the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

16 opposition parties of Assam held a crucial meeting in this regard today in Guwahati. The meeting saw several important resolutions being adopted with regards to the implementation of CAA in the state.

Tomorrow at 10 am the opposition parties would be meeting the Governor to submit their memorandum against the CAA implementation.

The opposition parties have resolved that if the CAA is implemented in the state, then there would be widespread protests in the state and also they would call for shutdowns throughout the length and breadth of the state.

The parties have also resolved that the day after the CAA is implemented in Assam, they would give call for shutdowns and protests would be held against the move.

The opposition parties have also resolved that they would gherao the Janata Bhawan or the state secretariat and disrupt the functioning of all activities there.

The 16 opposition parties have gave forth a clarion call to all the people of the state from different walks of life to come and join the anti-CAA movement.

The meeting saw the participation of parties such as Congress, Raijor Dal, Trinamool Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad and others.

The topic of the CAA has got heated up after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently affirmed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources have recently revealed that the Ministry Of Home Affairs could notify the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA) before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Sources said that the CAA would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.