Leaders from 11 opposition parties, including state presidents and intellectuals, gathered in Dispur, Guwahati for the "Sankalp Satyagraha" on March 26 to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. Along with Guwahati, the Satyagraha was also held in various districts across Assam.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and noted intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain were among those who joined the sit-in demonstration. Meanwhile, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah thanked all opposition parties for extending their support and joining the Satyagraha.

Borah criticized the Assam BJP for not granting permission to stage the Satyagraha at Gandhi Mandap, and stressed that this was a fight to save democracy, not just for Rahul Gandhi. He added that press conferences would be held across 700 districts across the country in the coming days, and a massive Janasabha would be organized in Guwahati within a week.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark on March 23. A Surat court had convicted the Congress leader and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case that had been filed against him over his alleged derogatory remarks on the “Modi surname”. The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.