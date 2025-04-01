Opposition parties have criticised the Assam government for demolishing the 'Mahafezkhana' (record room), one of the state's oldest concrete structures, as part of a riverfront beautification project in Guwahati.

The historic building, constructed after 1855 along the Brahmaputra River, was reportedly dismantled by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), prompting widespread public outcry.

Congress Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia appealed to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urging him to "take urgent necessary steps to protect Assam's legacy for generations to come." Saikia claimed the demolition violated the Assam Heritage Act of 2020, which was enacted under the current BJP government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the action, calling the structure a "symbol of gulami (slavery)" and "not an archaeological site."

According to a 2014 GMDA publication, the Mahafezkhana featured 20-inch thick walls and was one of only two buildings in Guwahati that survived the devastating 1897 earthquake. The 86ft by 77ft structure "served as a ready archive, containing maps, administrative orders and all kinds of land records."

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan questioned why public opinion wasn't sought before the demolition. He noted the building had withstood major earthquakes in 1897 and 1950, demonstrating its historical and engineering significance.

"The structure could have been integrated with the beautification project and used to house historical relics and records," Bhuyan said.

Congress members staged a protest at the Panbazar area where the building stood. Spokesperson Bedabrata Bora demanded answers: "We demand to know why our heritage buildings and sites are not being protected. With whose permission did the authorities demolish the Mahafezkhana?"

Bora added, "The people are strongly objecting to this attempt to erase our history and heritage. The government should take steps to protect our heritage." (PTI)