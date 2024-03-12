The Opposition United Forum has criticized the BJP-led government in the Centre for imposing the 'Citizenship Amendment Act' (CAA), describing it as a blow to the nation's self-respect.

The Forum, representing 16 Opposition Parties, has urged the people of Assam to participate in a state-wide agitation on March 12. In a statement, the Forum stressed that Assam's residents can no longer shoulder the burden of foreigners and advocated for resolving the issue according to the Assam Accord. The Forum reiterated its stance that Assam's residents reject the 'CAA' and are prepared to protest, warning that the 'CAA' could jeopardize the future of Assamese people.

The Opposition Unity Forum in Assam has voiced strong objections against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stating it endangers the language, literature, culture, and existence of the Assamese nation. The forum argues that the CAA contradicts the core values of the Assam Accord and has labelled it as anti-caste and unconstitutional.

The President of the Opposition Forum, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and General Secretary, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, have issued a statement appealing to all ethnic groups, parties, and organisations in Assam to oppose the CAA.

They have also urged the workers of each party within the Opposition Unity Forum to build a strong, democratic resistance against the act across the state.

Also read: Jairam Ramesh accuses BJP government of CAA timing for election polarization