A four-day nature education camp kicked off on May 17 at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, aiming to deepen awareness of biodiversity among school students from the surrounding region.

Organised jointly by the Assam Forest Department and conservation NGO Aaranyak, the fourth edition of the Orang Nature Camp brought together 32 students from six local schools for a unique, hands-on learning experience in the wild.

The initiative is part of a continued effort to foster environmental consciousness among youth living near protected areas. According to Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Dr. Vinay Gupta, “The Forest Department in Assam leaves no stone unturned in its sustained efforts to conserve these resourceful protected areas.”

Held from May 17 to 20, the residential camp includes a mix of classroom sessions, field-based learning, and a safari through the national park. Experts in wildlife and conservation are leading various modules during the camp, which also features support from local stakeholders, including acclaimed wildlife photographer Nejib Ahmed, journalist Swapan Nath, and community nature enthusiasts like Baharul Islam.

Pradipta Baruah, Field Director of Orang Tiger Reserve, emphasised the long-term vision behind the camp. “This experience is designed not just to teach, but to inspire,” he told the students. “What you learn here can help you become a much better and resourceful human being, like Mother Nature — a sea of knowledge and a greater teacher.”

The camp is backed by the UK-based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) and has become a recurring platform for grassroots environmental education in the region. Students were selected from schools in Sealmari, Bechimari, Fatasimolu, and surrounding areas.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General of Aaranyak, expressed appreciation for the collaboration. “We are grateful to the Assam Forest Department and the ONP\&TR authority for facilitating a series of nature camps for students from the neighbouring areas,” he said. He urged the students to “carry the wisdom they gain here back to their peers and family, so the message of conservation can reach a larger audience.”

Arif Hussain, Manager of Aaranyak’s Rhino Research and Conservation Division and the main organiser behind the camps, stated the goal clearly: “This is about sensitising students to the importance of biodiversity and the role they can play in its protection.”