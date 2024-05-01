Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will be closing its doors to visitors and tourists from May 15, 2024, for the rest of the 2024–25 tourism season. The park authorities have decided to suspend both Jeep and elephant safaris as a precautionary measure due to the imminent onset of the monsoon season.

This closure, announced by park officials, is a routine procedure undertaken each year before the advent of heavy rains and flooding during the monsoon season. The temporary shutdown aims to mitigate potential risks to both tourists and the park's diverse wildlife population.

Orang National Park boasts a rich biodiversity, housing various animal species such as tigers, Asian elephants, and Greater One-Horned Rhinos. The park's Jeep and elephant safaris are major attractions, offering visitors a rare opportunity to observe these magnificent creatures in their natural habitats.

The decision to suspend tourism activities underscores the park's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of both visitors and wildlife. By closing its gates during the monsoon season, Orang National Park aims to minimize potential incidents and protect its natural resources for future generations.