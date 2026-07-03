Assam orders deportation of declared foreigner to Bangladesh

The Biswanath district administration in Assam has ordered the deportation of a person declared a foreigner to Bangladesh under the provisions of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Karabi Saikia Karan, was based on a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border), which stated that Kayam Ansari, a resident of Kherbari village in Sonitpur district, had been declared a Bangladeshi citizen and a foreigner by a Foreigners' Tribunal.

According to the order, Ansari has been lodged at the Matia Transit Camp in Goalpara district since his arrest on May 28, 2025, and no court cases, writ petitions or other legal proceedings are currently pending against him.

Stating that there is no legal impediment to his deportation, the district administration directed Ansari to leave Assam and proceed to Bangladesh through either the Sribhumi, Dhubri or South Salmara border within 24 hours of receiving the order.

The order warned that if he fails to comply, the government will initiate forceful deportation in accordance with the law.

The Superintendent of Police (Border), Biswanath, has been directed to complete the deportation process immediately in coordination with the concerned authorities and ensure his transfer to Bangladesh.

The District Election Officer has also been instructed to delete Ansari's name from the electoral roll, if enrolled, while the Revenue Department has been directed to take necessary action regarding his movable and immovable properties in accordance with existing laws.