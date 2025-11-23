Assam orders major police reshuffle across key districts

The Assam government has announced a major reshuffle of senior police officers across multiple districts, with several Indian Police Service (IPS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officials being transferred to new postings.

Akshat Garg, a 2017-batch IPS officer serving as Senior Superintendent of Police in Chirang, has been transferred to Kokrajhar district in the same capacity. He replaces Numal Mahatta, an APS officer from the 2004 batch, who moves to a higher position.

Mahatta has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) at the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati, taking over from Amitabh Basumatary, who has also been reassigned.

The reshuffle includes several key movements within the Guwahati Police Commissionerate. Dhruba Bora, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police in Chirang, filling the vacancy left by Garg's transfer.

Meanwhile, Basumatary moves to head the Special Branch (Security) in Guwahati as Senior Superintendent of Police, replacing Mantu Thakuria. Thakuria, a 2002-batch APS officer, has been elevated to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) at the Police Commissionerate.

All transfers take effect from the date officers assume charge at their new postings. The notification, numbered eCF-255772/148, was issued by the Home (A) Department on November 23.

The transfers come as part of routine administrative reshuffling in the interest of public service.