The Assam government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the November 13 road accident near Kaziranga National Park that claimed 26 lives, while suspending the Golaghat District Transport Officer (DTO) over alleged lapses in administrative supervision.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Additional Chief Secretary K C Samria, an IAS officer, will lead the fact-finding inquiry and submit a report within two weeks. The investigation will determine responsibility for any lapses or negligence that may have contributed to the accident.

Golaghat DTO Rajib Pegu has been placed under suspension in view of what the CMO described as an apparent lack of effective administrative supervision and enforcement.

The accident occurred on November 13 when a minibus collided head-on with a container truck near Kaziranga National Park. Twenty-six people, including women and minors, were killed, while 20 others sustained injuries.

Around 15 injured passengers are still undergoing treatment. One is admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, while the remaining patients are being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Following the accident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 9 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased victim. The compensation includes Rs 2 lakh from the Centre.