Assam orders release of teachers cleared for mutual transfer after Census duty

The Assam government has directed the immediate release of school teachers whose mutual transfer applications have been approved, following the completion of the first phase of Census 2026-27, the School Education Department said on Sunday, September 20.

The order comes after teachers temporarily deployed for census-related duties returned to their respective places of work. The department has directed officials to expedite the mutual transfer process so that the teachers can join their new schools without further administrative delay.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the order on social media, stating that the School Education Department had directed the release of teachers whose transfers had been approved so they could join their new places of posting.

The department has directed the concerned authorities to "initiate steps to release the teachers, who were under approval for mutual transfer under both Directorates" so that they can join their new places of posting immediately.

To ensure implementation across the state, the department has instructed the directors concerned to issue necessary orders to all inspectors of schools and district elementary education officers (DEEOs) for completing the mutual transfer process at the earliest.

However, the directive comes with a condition for districts where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in force due to elections or bypolls.

"In the districts where MCC is in place, the teachers should be released after MCC is over," the order stated.

Accordingly, teachers posted in districts covered by the MCC will have to wait until the code is lifted before they can be formally released and join their newly allotted schools.

The department's latest directive is aimed at completing the pending mutual transfer process following the return of teachers from their temporary census assignments, while ensuring compliance with election-related restrictions in districts where the MCC remains operational.