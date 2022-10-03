An 18-year-old girl, with roots in Assam, has been crowned Miss Teen USA 2022. Faron Medhi, who earned the coveted title in Reno, Nevada on October 1, was born to an Assamese father who hails from Guwahati in Assam. Her father Gautam Medhi shifted to the United States in 1989.

She was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and was also crowned Miss Nebraska on March 6, 2022. She has become the first teen representative from Nebraska since 1938 to win Miss Teen USA. Her mother is a native American woman. The competition was hosted by Elle Smith and Christian Murphy. Breanna Myles of Florida crowned Faron Medhi of Nebraska as her successor at the end of the event.

Her achievement has brought jubilation to her extended family back home in Assam. “On October 2, we got to know that she had been crowned Miss Teen USA. It brought smiles to all our relatives. What else can we say? There are no words. We are very happy to see her on such a platform. We are very proud of her success,” Saurav Medhi, her uncle in Guwahati, told India Today NE.

Though Faron hasn’t visited Assam for a long time, her parents often visit the state. “Gautam shifted to the United States and got married to an American girl. Faron was born and brought up in Nebraska and studied there,” says Saurav Medhi.

Faron is already into modelling, and she wants to be an accomplished dancer. “Apart from modelling, she is also a dancer and very passionate about dancing,” says Saurav Medhi.