Assam BJP Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on April 1 claimed that in the upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party will win 12 out of 14 seats. he futher stated that Northeast will play a crucial role in victory for the BJP. He claimed that out of the 25 seats in Northeast BJP aims to win 22.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday came down heavily on Congress government for neglecting the Northeast for past 60 years.

Earlier in the day , addressing an election rally in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency Sarbananda Sonowal said that Congress neglected the Northeast for past 60 years. He further stated that after Narendra Modi government came to power, number of developmental works and projects started in Northeast.

“Now northeast region has been moving towards development under the BJP government. The Congress during their 60 years rule didn’t prioritised the development of northeast region. We are moving towards ‘Viksit Bharat,” Sonowal said.

The Union minister said, “Congress promised many things during their rule but didn’t fulfilled their promises. The BJP have implemented many schemes for the development of the northeast and now the region has been moving towards development,”.