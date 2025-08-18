Assam: Outrage in Dima Hasao after alleged murder of 48-year-old Bina Engtipi, five arrested

A horrifying incident in Umrangso under Assam’s Dima Hasao district has triggered widespread outrage after a 48-year-old woman, identified as Bina (Sabina) Engtipi, was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. The heinous crime has shocked the region, sparking protests, demands for justice, and condemnation from all sections of society.



Police acted swiftly and arrested five accused in connection with the case. They have been identified as Stephen Hanse (Umrangso), Ravindra Rana (Nepal), Abdul Hannan (Barpeta), Satya Acharjee (Lanka), and Aryan Chouwdhary (Madhya Pradesh). All are reportedly employees of L&T Construction Company working in the area.



Initially, three suspects were apprehended, and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two more. Police have assured that the case will be pursued with the “strictest measures” to ensure justice for the victim.



The crime has ignited a wave of anger across the district. In Boro Longlai village, residents staged a massive protest, demanding capital punishment for the culprits. People from all communities joined the agitation, raising slogans and declaring that the crime was not just against one individual but an assault on the dignity and safety of all women.



Civil society groups, rights activists, and women’s organisations have condemned the barbaric act in the strongest terms. “This crime is not only an attack on a woman but on humanity itself. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need to ensure safety, dignity, and justice for women,” a statement from local organisations read.



While the police have been praised for their quick action in arresting the accused, concerns remain over the rising frequency of violent crimes in the region. Residents and activists have urged authorities to strengthen law enforcement and preventive measures to safeguard women.



Protesters in Umrangso warned that their agitation will continue until justice is delivered. “The culprits must face immediate and exemplary punishment. Justice delayed will only add to the pain of society,” said one protester.