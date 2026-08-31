Assam: Outrage in Gauripur over alleged Class 9 registration irregularities at private school

Allegations of irregularities in the registration of Class 9 students at a private school in Gauripur have triggered public concern, with residents urging the Dhubri district administration and Education Department authorities to conduct an impartial inquiry.

The allegations centre on Bidya Mandir, a private school located near Beparipatti in Gauripur, where residents have alleged that students studying in Class 9 are being registered for Board examinations under the names of other schools.

According to local residents, Bidya Mandir, established in 2016, has more than 800 students from Nursery to Class 10. They alleged that 33 students are currently studying in Class 9, with 20 reportedly registered under South Point School in Sapatgram and 13 under North East Global School in Dhubri.

School patron MR Jodder, a former history lecturer at Gauripur's Pramathesh Barua College, reportedly claimed that the institution provides formal education only up to Class 8 and that students in Classes 9 and 10 attend only coaching classes.

However, residents have questioned the explanation, claiming that the students attend Classes 9 and 10 at the institution regularly.

The school reportedly follows the CBSE curriculum but, according to residents, does not have formal CBSE affiliation and lacks certain basic infrastructure, including a playground.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on the school premises recently led to tension following allegations that a teacher made an obscene gesture towards a Class 9 female student. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Residents have demanded that the Dhubri District Commissioner and senior Education Department officials investigate the allegations, including the registration of students through other schools, and examine the functioning and compliance of private schools in the district.