Tensions soared in Halakura, Dhubri district on November 25 as locals erupted in outrage following the arrest of Naresh Chandra Rai, the president of the AKRASU unit in Halakura. Rai is detained on suspicion of carrying out a heinous act against an eighth-grade student from Halakura Jatiya Vidyalaya.

The incident occurred as the young girl, on her way home after tuition, found herself in a terrifying situation. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Naresh Chandra Rai was accused of inappropriately handling the student.

Outraged by the incident, the crowd intervened, apprehending the accused AKRASU leader and handing him over to the police. However, discontent among the public grew when the Halakura police decided not to place Rai in a lock-up but kept him seated.

As news of the incident spread, the anger reached a breaking point, leading to the blocking of National Highway No. 17 in protest. The roadblock endured for approximately sixty minutes, causing significant traffic disruption in Halakura. The public expressed their disapproval of the alleged despicable acts committed by the AKRASU leader and criticized what they perceived as lenient handling by the local police.