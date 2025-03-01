Assam Police apprehended multiple drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of illicit substances in separate incidents.

Acting on specific intelligence, Sribhumi Police launched a targeted operation under Badarpur Police Station, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of 10.243 kg of suspected ganja.

In another major crackdown, Assam Police intercepted a vehicle on Silcoorie Road in Sildubi under Silchar Police Station. The operation resulted in the seizure of 415 grams of heroin and ₹2 lakh in cash. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, confirmed the successful operation and revealed that the confiscated drugs were valued at approximately ₹2.2 crore. He commended the police for their relentless efforts in curbing the drug menace in the state.