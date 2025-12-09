Assam: Over 100 including former Congress IT cell chief join BJP

More than 100 leaders from various political parties and civil organisations joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Tuesday, December 9, marking one of the most significant waves of political crossovers in recent months.

The most prominent face among the new entrants is Prafulla Kumar Das, the recently expelled Congress leader who served as Chairman of the Congress Social Media and IT Cell. Das had resigned earlier this week following a controversy triggered by his visit to the BJP office—an act that had already sparked speculation about his imminent switch. His exit comes amid growing internal discord within the Congress.

Das recently stirred debate by remarking that “Gaurav Gogoi is not running the party; only the Gaurav Gogoi Fans Club is running.” Congress insiders have further alleged that even Gaurav Gogoi’s official Facebook page is being handled by someone other than the leader himself, adding fuel to claims of disarray within the party’s communication structure.

Apart from Congress, leaders from Raijor Dal, Krishak Mukti and several other organisations also joined the BJP ranks during the induction ceremony. The move reflects a widening consolidation of political forces in favour of the ruling party.

Among the notable entrants is Deepak Dey, former president of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation, adding to the BJP’s expanding influence across student and youth organisations in the state.