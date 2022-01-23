MARGHERITA: More than 100 journalists from different parts of Assam attended

the 45th biennial session of Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ) at Ledo Baazar high School playground of Tinsukia district which started from 21st January to 23rd January.

The three days programme was held under the aegis of Tinsukia District Journalists Association in collaboration with Digboi Press Club and Margherita Journalists Association.

All those who attended the meet strictly adhered to the Covid protocol as laid down by the government notifications.

President of Margherita Journalists Association Ram Prasad Ambedkar inaugurated the session.

The Venue which was named Dehing Patkai Samanway Kshetra was inaugurated by Assam Union of working Journalist by joint secretary Bhaskar Sharma and the Suren Phukan Memorial Mandap was inaugurated by his son, Manoj Phukan.

The exhibition and book fair were jointly inaugurated by Manoj Dutta and Anuj Kalita, Tinsukia District Journalists Association former president and secretary, respectively.

A poem recital session, Maghor eti kabitaar din, anchored by Dr Ranjit Dutta witnessed participation of more than 50 poets. Three poetry books were also released on the occasion.

Sugandhi Anubhav composed by Vajayanti Gogoi Bora was released by Ledo College principal Dr K P Upadhyay, Anubhuti Gon Gon penned by Rituparno Makrari was released by AUWJ president Keshab Kalita and Udaxi xandhyar xur written by Swapna Handique Neog was released by Dr Ranjit Dutta.

Tinsukia District Journalists Association secretary Rana Jyoti Neog presented the objectives of the representatives meet which was held at the Ledo College Auditorium. He also highlighted the problems faced by journalists.

More than 100 journalists attended the Representatives Session which was inaugurated by Dr K P Upadhyay.

The meet also discussed organisational strengthening of AUWJ.

Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Editor of Saadin and chief editor of Prag News Prasanta Rajguru were jointly awarded among those who attended the open as Chief guest meeting on the second day were awarded Gajen Borthakur Memorial Sangbaad Mahiruh award 2022,Sanit Kumar Bhuyan Deputy Editor of Satellite news channel was awarded Gokul Sharma Journalist award 2022, Diganta Buragohain Senior Editor of Assamese Vernacular Daily Dainik Janambhumi was awarded Nand Goswami Memorial award, Utpal Borah Upper Assam Bureau Chief of Satellite news channel Prag News was awarded Parag Bhuyan memorial award, Chayamoni Bhuyan of Satellite news channel News Live was awarded Khetradhar Sharma Memorial Journalist award, Bhaskar Jyoti Das upper Assam Bureau chief of Satellite news channel DY 365 was awarded Arup Kalita Memorial Journalist award and Gautam Gogoi Photo Journalist of Satellite news NK TV was awarded Kishan Sonar Memorial Photo Journalist award.

In his speech Prasanta Rajguru said that now a days Journalist has been divided into two sections unsecured Journalist and Excess Journalist which is a great threat to society and nation as because

many Journalist by has sold their identity to earn money.

All the present chief guest spoke on the programme and appeal to present Journalists to perform their duties honestly and efficiently.