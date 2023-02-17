At least 100 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Chowk Bazaar in Assam's Jorhat district on February 16 evening.

As per reports, the fire started at a cloth shop located near the main gate of the market reportedly following a short circuit.

Upon receiving the information, around 20 fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

Speaking over the matter, Mohan Lal Meena, Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, said that twenty-five fire tenders were fighting the blaze at Chowk Bazaar in the heart of Jorhat town.

"As of now we can't say about the damage figure, but more than 100 shops have been damaged as it's a commercial area. Fire tenders have rushed to the area. Now the situation is under control. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the SP added.



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