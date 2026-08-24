Assam: Over 100 women protest alleged removal from Orunodoi beneficiary list in Khowang

More than 100 women staged a protest at the Khowang Sub-District Office in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, alleging that they had been removed from the beneficiary list of the state government’s Orunodoi welfare scheme for political reasons.

The protesters, who came from several panchayats including Dhemeci, Haldhibari, Lezai and Gajpuria, gathered at the sub-district office seeking restoration of benefits for eligible women.

The protesters alleged that names of genuine beneficiaries, including poor, widowed and specially-abled women, were removed from the list after they supported Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi during the Assembly elections. They further alleged that local BJP leaders and the area MLA were involved in the alleged removal of their names.

Several protesters questioned the removal of women who had been receiving Rs 830 per month under the scheme since its inception. They also alleged that Orunodoi benefits continued to be credited to households belonging to financially well-off families, including families owning luxury vehicles and those of government employees.

The women demanded an immediate administrative inquiry into the beneficiary list and sought the reinstatement of all eligible beneficiaries who were allegedly excluded.

The protesters warned that they would launch a larger democratic movement if the administration failed to address their grievances and restore benefits to eligible women.

The Orunodoi scheme is one of Assam’s major social welfare programmes aimed at providing financial assistance to economically vulnerable women and households.