Nearly 1000 Bru militants will be surrendering their arms and joining the mainstream during a formal arm-laying ceremony in Assam’s Hailakandi district on December 12.

The members of United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLFBV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) will lay their arms at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Minister Pijush Hazarika and Assam’s ADGP (SB) of Assam Police Hiren Chandra Nath will attend the function.

According to reports, a total of 1179 militants from both the groups will surrender in the event. The militants will surrender around 335 numbers of firearms and around 382 numbers of ammunitions during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, The Superintendents of Police of the Hailakandi, Cachar, and Karimganj districts have been requested to display the arms that will be surrendered by the militants during the ceremony.

The Centre, the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura, and the Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF) had reached an agreement in 2018 regarding the repatriation of Bru families and had begun negotiations with the organizations to return to the mainstream.

It is worth mentioning that these two insurgent groups had once been creating a stir in various anti-social activities including kidnapping killings on the Assam-Mizoram border in Katlishara assembly constituency of Hailakandi district.