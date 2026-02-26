Assam: Over 1.05 lakh waterbirds recorded in 7th count at Kaziranga National Park

More than 1,05,000 waterbirds belonging to 107 species were recorded during the 7th Kaziranga Waterbird Count, officials said.

The week-long survey was conducted from January 4 to 11 across 166 wetlands covering 10 ranges of the park. Forest officials, ornithologists, students and volunteers took part in the exercise.

Among the most commonly seen birds were Bar-headed Geese, Northern Pintails and Lesser Whistling Ducks. A major highlight this year was the first-ever sighting of the Smew in Kaziranga, which officials described as a significant addition to the park’s bird records.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the record number of birds and the rare sighting reflect the success of conservation efforts in the state.

Officials said the survey also recorded several threatened species, including one Critically Endangered and one Endangered species, according to the IUCN Red List.

Rowmari Beel in Laokhowa reported the highest number of birds, followed by Donduwa Beel and Sohola wetlands. Larger wetlands saw higher bird numbers, while smaller seasonal wetlands showed greater species variety.

The waterbird count, which began in 2018-19, has grown into one of the largest bird surveys in the region. For the past three years, it has received CSR support from Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Park authorities said the findings once again underline the importance of protecting Kaziranga’s wetlands, which serve as a key wintering ground for migratory birds.