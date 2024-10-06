The Assam Police apprehended another illegal Bangladeshi national near the international border, raising the total number of illegal Bangladeshis arrested so far to over 108.

The personnel has been maintaining a strict vigil along the border in order to prevent infiltrators from entering the state.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Md. Nahid Hussain, a resident of Madiripur, Dhaka.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border."

He informed that the police have arrested more than 108 illegal Bangladeshis so far, further remarking, "Good job Team!"

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Bangladeshi infiltrator along the international border in Assam.

Acting on specific input, the 4th Battalion of the BSF, on October 3 apprehended the individual while he was trying to infiltrate the country.

Investigation into the matter is underway.