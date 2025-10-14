Assam: Over 1,200 families served notices ahead of Doboka forest eviction drive, set 15-day deadline

The Hojai Forest Division is planning a major eviction operation in the Jamuna–Moudenga Reserved Forest under Doboka, targeting longstanding encroachments on forest land. The move comes after the department issued formal notices to residents living within the protected area.

According to officials, approximately 1,258 families who have constructed homes and settlements on the forest land have been served eviction notices. Occupants have been given a 15-day window to vacate the area voluntarily before the operation commences.

The eviction drive is expected to cover several key locations, including Udmari, Jamunagaon, Nigam, and other adjoining villages within the reserved forest belt. Forest department authorities have reportedly been preparing for the initiative over the past several days, aiming to restore the encroached land and safeguard the ecological balance of the region.

Local residents, many of whom claim to have lived in the area for decades, have voiced concerns over the upcoming eviction. Reports suggest widespread anxiety and uncertainty among affected families following the issuance of the notices.

Forest officials emphasized that the operation is part of a broader effort to reclaim encroached forest land and ensure the preservation of Assam’s critical forest ecosystems.