The Bodoland Territorial Region administration has made history by granting land ownership rights to 1,245 landless families in Parbatjhora sub-division, marking the area's first-ever mass land title distribution.

The ceremony took place at Kazigaon Garopara Youth Sports Club Playground in Bagribari circle, with BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro personally handing over certificates to beneficiaries who had waited years for formal recognition of their land rights.

Boro highlighted the developmental progress made during his tenure and announced that another 1,500 landless families would receive their certificates by the second or third week of June. The administration has committed to ensuring no landless family is left behind in the process.

Forest Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary revealed that over 800 additional families would benefit under the 2006 Forest Rights Act provisions. "We believe land is not just a piece of earth, but a source of livelihood and dignity," Basumatary said, emphasising the transformative impact of the initiative.

The initiative addresses decades-old land disputes and informal settlements that left thousands of families vulnerable to displacement and unable to access government benefits or bank loans. With official titles, beneficiaries can now secure credit, establish businesses, and pass property to their children.

BTR officials, including DFO Parbatjhora Avinash Basumatary and Circle Officer Bagribari, witnessed the ceremony alongside local UPPL party representatives. The administration plans continued distributions throughout the coming months as part of its broader land rights initiative.

Basumatary confirmed that more land titles are scheduled for distribution in the coming days, further strengthening land rights for BTR residents. This landmark distribution represents a significant milestone in providing stability and economic opportunities to hundreds of families across the region.