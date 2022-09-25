Around 1800 inmates of Guwahati Central Jail viewed the first-ever exhibition of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 8 Years of reform which concluded on September 25.

A two-day long photo exhibition is being organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Guwahati at the Central Jail here beginning September 23, 2022.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony held on September 24 Gobinda Malakar, Superintendent, Guwahati Central Jail said, "This is the first time such an exhibition has been organized inside the Guwahati Central Jail.

Inside the Jail, there are many people of different castes and tribes, but the Central Bureau of Communication has conveyed the message of unity and solidarity to us through this exhibition.

These programmes will encourage the inmates to empower and enrich their lives through various Government policies and initiatives."

Addressing the gathering Pavni Gupta, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that the purpose of this photo exhibition is to make people aware of the contribution of the Freedom fighters to our freedom struggle and make them aware of our rich history and heritage.

She further said that, through the photo panels displayed in this exhibition, we can learn about the unsung heroes of the Northeast like Kanaklata Baruah, Kushal Konwar, Maniram Dewan, and many others.

The department artists of CBC, Guwahati presented a colorful cultural performance in the exhibition through classical & modern music and dances like the Dal badli dance of Rajasthan. The PRT Troupes of CBC, Guwahati also performed various folk and traditional dances like the Satriya dance, Bhortal dance, and Deodhani. They also performed a Streetplay conveying message of social reform.

On this occasion, art competitions and music competitions were held among the inmates of the jail. The prizes of the Art & Music competitions were also distributed today.

Kalyan Choudhury, Jailor, Guwahati Central Jail, Parinita Borah, Jailor, Guwahati Central Jail, Hiramani Das, Field Exhibition Officer, CBC, Guwahati were present on the occasion.